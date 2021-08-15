Rackspace Technology, Inc. Forecasted to Earn FY2022 Earnings of $0.79 Per Share (NASDAQ:RXT)

Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer decreased their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Rackspace Technology in a research note issued on Thursday, August 12th. Oppenheimer analyst T. Horan now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.79 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.95. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Rackspace Technology’s FY2023 earnings at $1.19 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rackspace Technology from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Rackspace Technology in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Raymond James lowered shares of Rackspace Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Rackspace Technology from $23.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Rackspace Technology from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.88.

Shares of RXT stock opened at $13.46 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion and a P/E ratio of -9.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. Rackspace Technology has a 12-month low of $13.32 and a 12-month high of $26.43.

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.01. Rackspace Technology had a negative net margin of 9.41% and a positive return on equity of 14.18%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RXT. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Rackspace Technology in the first quarter valued at about $68,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in Rackspace Technology by 46.3% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Rackspace Technology in the first quarter worth $161,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Rackspace Technology by 448.9% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 6,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ocean Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rackspace Technology in the first quarter worth $207,000. 88.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Timothy Campos sold 11,992 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.17, for a total transaction of $229,886.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Dhiren R. Fonseca sold 26,096 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.17, for a total transaction of $552,452.32. Following the transaction, the director now owns 38,240 shares in the company, valued at $809,540.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,613 shares of company stock valued at $835,364 in the last three months. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Rackspace Technology Company Profile

Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company worldwide. It operates through Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform segments. The company's Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications.

