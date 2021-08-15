Raul J. Fernandez Purchases 1,247 Shares of DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) Stock

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) Director Raul J. Fernandez acquired 1,247 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $40.10 per share, with a total value of $50,004.70. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Raul J. Fernandez also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 13th, Raul J. Fernandez acquired 1,195 shares of DXC Technology stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $40.99 per share, with a total value of $48,983.05.

On Friday, August 6th, Raul J. Fernandez acquired 2,545 shares of DXC Technology stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $39.55 per share, with a total value of $100,654.75.

On Friday, June 11th, Raul J. Fernandez acquired 1,820 shares of DXC Technology stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $41.20 per share, with a total value of $74,984.00.

On Wednesday, June 2nd, Raul J. Fernandez purchased 2,517 shares of DXC Technology stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $39.73 per share, with a total value of $100,000.41.

Shares of NYSE:DXC opened at $41.23 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.39 billion, a PE ratio of 32.72, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 2.46. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.81. DXC Technology has a 52 week low of $15.64 and a 52 week high of $44.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 billion. DXC Technology had a net margin of 1.92% and a return on equity of 14.72%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that DXC Technology will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of DXC Technology from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of DXC Technology from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $26.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of DXC Technology from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of DXC Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DXC Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. DXC Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.20.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in DXC Technology in the 1st quarter worth $1,219,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in DXC Technology by 714.6% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,387,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,638,000 after acquiring an additional 2,094,540 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new stake in DXC Technology in the 1st quarter worth $5,242,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in DXC Technology by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 50,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,205,000 after acquiring an additional 846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in DXC Technology by 56.2% in the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 69,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,164,000 after acquiring an additional 24,908 shares during the last quarter. 76.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DXC Technology Company Profile

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment offers a portfolio of analytics services and extensive partner ecosystem that help its customers to gain rapid insights, automate operations, and accelerate their digital transformation journeys; and software engineering and solutions that enable businesses to run and manage their mission-critical functions, transform their operations, and develop new ways of doing business.

