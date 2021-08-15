Raymond James Raises Birchcliff Energy (OTCMKTS:BIREF) Price Target to C$6.75

Birchcliff Energy (OTCMKTS:BIREF) had its price target hoisted by Raymond James from C$6.50 to C$6.75 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Birchcliff Energy in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$5.00 to C$8.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$5.75 to C$6.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$4.75 to C$6.55 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Birchcliff Energy from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $6.00.

OTCMKTS:BIREF opened at $3.86 on Thursday. Birchcliff Energy has a one year low of $1.09 and a one year high of $4.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.85. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.74.

Birchcliff Energy (OTCMKTS:BIREF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter. Birchcliff Energy had a net margin of 13.77% and a return on equity of 5.22%. The company had revenue of $146.57 million for the quarter.

About Birchcliff Energy

Birchcliff Energy Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of petroleum and natural gas reserves. Its properties include Peace River Arch and Montney/Doig Resource Play. The company was founded by Myles R. Bosman, Gordon W. Cameron, Bruno P. Geremia, Laurence A. Shaw, Werner A.

