Reckitt Benckiser Group’s (RBGLY) “Overweight” Rating Reiterated at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group (OTCMKTS:RBGLY) in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $4,009.50.

Shares of OTCMKTS RBGLY opened at $15.70 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $56.05 billion, a PE ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.63. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 1-year low of $15.45 and a 1-year high of $20.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.49.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be issued a $0.186 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. This is a positive change from Reckitt Benckiser Group’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.18. Reckitt Benckiser Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.05%.

About Reckitt Benckiser Group

Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc engages in the manufacture and trade of health, hygiene and home products. It operates through Health and Hygiene Home segments. The Health segment focuses on infant and child nutrition; health relief; health hygiene; and vitamins, minerals and supplements. The Hygiene Home segment focuses on the household sector.

