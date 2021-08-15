Reed’s (NASDAQ:REED) Receives “Buy” Rating from Maxim Group

Reed’s (NASDAQ:REED)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at Maxim Group in a report released on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. They presently have a $2.00 price target on the stock. Maxim Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 191.21% from the company’s previous close.
Shares of REED opened at $0.69 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $64.27 million, a PE ratio of -4.04 and a beta of 1.17. Reed’s has a twelve month low of $0.57 and a twelve month high of $1.68. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.
Reed’s (NASDAQ:REED) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.03). Reed’s had a negative net margin of 27.36% and a negative return on equity of 239.42%.
About Reed’s
Reed's, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells natural hand-crafted beverages in the craft specialty foods industry in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, Australia, and South America. Its products include Reed's craft ginger beers; Virgil's craft sodas; Ginger Candy; and Virgil's zero sugar sodas.
