Reed’s (NASDAQ:REED) Receives “Buy” Rating from Maxim Group

Reed’s (NASDAQ:REED)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at Maxim Group in a report released on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. They presently have a $2.00 price target on the stock. Maxim Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 191.21% from the company’s previous close.

Shares of REED opened at $0.69 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $64.27 million, a PE ratio of -4.04 and a beta of 1.17. Reed’s has a twelve month low of $0.57 and a twelve month high of $1.68. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Reed’s (NASDAQ:REED) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.03). Reed’s had a negative net margin of 27.36% and a negative return on equity of 239.42%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of Reed’s in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Reed’s by 113.7% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 42,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 22,612 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in Reed’s during the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its holdings in Reed’s by 224.9% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 59,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 41,437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RPG Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Reed’s by 50.4% during the 1st quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 99,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 33,250 shares during the last quarter. 26.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Reed's, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells natural hand-crafted beverages in the craft specialty foods industry in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, Australia, and South America. Its products include Reed's craft ginger beers; Virgil's craft sodas; Ginger Candy; and Virgil's zero sugar sodas.

