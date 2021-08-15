Render Token Tops One Day Trading Volume of $8.35 Million (RNDR)

Render Token (CURRENCY:RNDR) traded up 10.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on August 15th. During the last seven days, Render Token has traded 2.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Render Token coin can currently be bought for $0.97 or 0.00002122 BTC on popular exchanges. Render Token has a market capitalization of $152.63 million and approximately $8.35 million worth of Render Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Render Token alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002185 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.31 or 0.00057463 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003054 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.01 or 0.00015316 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002186 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $396.33 or 0.00865784 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $47.78 or 0.00104366 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.11 or 0.00043932 BTC.

Render Token Coin Profile

RNDR is a coin. It launched on September 28th, 2017. Render Token’s total supply is 523,146,957 coins and its circulating supply is 157,145,992 coins. Render Token’s official message board is medium.com/render-token . Render Token’s official Twitter account is @RenderToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Render Token is rendertoken.com . The Reddit community for Render Token is https://reddit.com/r/RenderToken

According to CryptoCompare, “Render Token is an Ethereum-based distributed GPU rendering network and marketplace. RNDR is a utility token that powers and serves as currency on Render Token's ecosystem. “

Render Token Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Render Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Render Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Render Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Render Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Render Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.