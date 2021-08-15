Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Pretium Resources Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (TSE:PVG)

Pretium Resources Inc. (TSE:PVG) (NYSE:PVG) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial issued their FY2023 EPS estimates for Pretium Resources in a report issued on Tuesday, August 10th. National Bank Financial analyst D. Demarco forecasts that the company will earn $0.58 per share for the year. National Bank Financial has a “NA” rating and a $14.50 price objective on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Pretium Resources from C$15.00 to C$15.50 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Pretium Resources from C$16.00 to C$14.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on shares of Pretium Resources from C$16.50 to C$14.50 in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a C$16.00 price objective on shares of Pretium Resources in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$14.93.

PVG opened at C$12.36 on Friday. Pretium Resources has a twelve month low of C$10.40 and a twelve month high of C$19.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.59, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$11.86. The firm has a market cap of C$2.32 billion and a P/E ratio of -82.95.

Pretium Resources

Pretium Resources Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Brucejack project that consists of 4 mining leases and 6 mineral claims covering an area of 3,306 hectares located in northwestern British Columbia.

