Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Performant Financial Co.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:PFMT)

Performant Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PFMT) – Equities researchers at Colliers Securities reduced their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Performant Financial in a research note issued on Wednesday, August 11th. Colliers Securities analyst K. Bauser now anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings of ($0.19) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($0.11). Colliers Securities has a “Buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock.

PFMT has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Performant Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of Performant Financial in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock.

PFMT opened at $4.58 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.16. Performant Financial has a 1 year low of $0.56 and a 1 year high of $5.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $258.32 million, a PE ratio of -45.80 and a beta of -0.80.

Performant Financial (NASDAQ:PFMT) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The business services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.13. Performant Financial had a negative net margin of 4.20% and a positive return on equity of 5.31%.

In other news, Director Eric Yanagi sold 208,800 shares of Performant Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.83, for a total transaction of $1,008,504.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Parthenon Dcs Holdings, Llc sold 41,866 shares of Performant Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.73, for a total transaction of $156,160.18. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,431,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,367,909.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,517,037 shares of company stock worth $6,379,851. 14.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PFMT. Mirador Capital Partners LP raised its stake in shares of Performant Financial by 19.8% during the first quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 846,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,819,000 after purchasing an additional 139,982 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Performant Financial by 471.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 9,900 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Performant Financial by 59.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 279,538 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $601,000 after buying an additional 104,693 shares during the last quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Performant Financial in the first quarter worth $1,613,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Performant Financial in the first quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 40.20% of the company’s stock.

About Performant Financial

Performant Financial Corporation provides technology-enabled audit, recovery, outsource customer, and related analytics services in the United States. The company offers recovery services to the clients in Federal guaranteed student loan program and private institutions; identifies and tracks defaulted borrowers across its clients' portfolios of student loans; rehabilitates and recovers past due student loans; provides tax recovery services to federal, state and municipal agencies; recovers government debt for various federal agencies; and offers audit and recovery services to identify improper healthcare payments for public and private healthcare clients.

