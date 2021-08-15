Resonate Blends, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KOAN) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Resonate Blends, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KOAN) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, an increase of 300.0% from the July 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 37,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

KOAN stock traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.47. 244,443 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,856. Resonate Blends has a 12 month low of $0.08 and a 12 month high of $0.93. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.47.

Resonate Blends Company Profile

Resonate Blends, Inc is a cannabis holding company, which is centered on valued-added holistic Wellness and Lifestyle brands. It offers cannabis-based products of consistent quality based on formations calibrated to Resonate Blends effects system, the industry gold standard in user experience. The company was founded by Richard T.

