REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG) Receives $17.40 Average Price Target from Brokerages

REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.40.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on REVG. Zacks Investment Research lowered REV Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on REV Group from $9.20 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on REV Group from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on REV Group from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of REV Group in a research report on Monday, June 21st.

Shares of NYSE:REVG opened at $15.86 on Thursday. REV Group has a 52-week low of $7.10 and a 52-week high of $22.23. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 176.22 and a beta of 2.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

REV Group (NYSE:REVG) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, June 6th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.19. REV Group had a return on equity of 9.96% and a net margin of 0.28%. The firm had revenue of $643.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $624.80 million. On average, analysts forecast that REV Group will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. REV Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 333.33%.

In other REV Group news, CFO Jr. Mark A. Skonieczny bought 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.90 per share, for a total transaction of $111,300.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 198,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,149,917.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul J. Bamatter bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.20 per share, for a total transaction of $760,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,520,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 80,992 shares of company stock worth $1,251,452. Company insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of REV Group in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of REV Group in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of REV Group in the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of REV Group in the 1st quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of REV Group in the 2nd quarter worth $162,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

About REV Group

REV Group, Inc is a holding company. The firm engages in the manufacture, distribution, and design of specialty vehicles and related aftermarket parts and services. It operates through the following segments: Fire and Emergency; Commercial; and Recreation. The Fire and Emergency segment offers fire apparatus, and ambulance products.

