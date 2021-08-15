Reviewing California First Leasing (OTCMKTS:CFNB) & Regions Financial (NYSE:RF)

California First Leasing (OTCMKTS:CFNB) and Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for California First Leasing and Regions Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score California First Leasing 0 0 0 0 N/A Regions Financial 2 9 9 0 2.35

Regions Financial has a consensus target price of $21.04, suggesting a potential upside of 2.63%. Given Regions Financial’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Regions Financial is more favorable than California First Leasing.

Risk & Volatility

California First Leasing has a beta of 0.48, indicating that its stock price is 52% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Regions Financial has a beta of 1.51, indicating that its stock price is 51% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares California First Leasing and Regions Financial’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio California First Leasing $16.94 million 11.17 $7.33 million N/A N/A Regions Financial $6.66 billion 2.94 $1.09 billion $1.04 19.71

Regions Financial has higher revenue and earnings than California First Leasing.

Profitability

This table compares California First Leasing and Regions Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets California First Leasing N/A N/A N/A Regions Financial 38.28% 15.63% 1.70%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

72.0% of Regions Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 78.5% of California First Leasing shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of Regions Financial shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

California First Leasing pays an annual dividend of $0.54 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. Regions Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.62 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. Regions Financial pays out 59.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Regions Financial has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Regions Financial is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Summary

Regions Financial beats California First Leasing on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About California First Leasing

California First Leasing Corporation provides loans and lease financing for universities, businesses, and other commercial or non-profit organizations. The company was formerly known as California First National Bancorp and changed its name to California First Leasing Corporation in February 2021. California First Leasing Corporation was founded in 1977 and is based in Newport Beach, California.

About Regions Financial

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services. It serves corporate, middle market, and commercial real estate developers and investors. The Consumer Bank segment provides consumer banking products and services related to residential first mortgages, home equity lines and loans, branch small business and indirect loans, consumer credit cards, and other consumer loans, as well as deposits. The Wealth Management segment offers credit related products, and retirement and savings solutions; and trust and investment management, asset management, and estate planning services to individuals, businesses, governmental institutions, and non-profit entities. The company also provides investment and insurance products; low income housing tax credit corporate fund syndication services; and other specialty financing services. As of February 25, 2021, it operated 1,300 banking offices and 2,000 automated teller machines across the South, Midwest and Texas. Regions Financial Corporation was founded in 1970 and is headquartered in Birmingham, Alabama.

