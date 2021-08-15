Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD) Price Target Lowered to $38.00 at SVB Leerink

Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD) had its target price reduced by SVB Leerink from $46.00 to $38.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. SVB Leerink currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on RVMD. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Revolution Medicines from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the company from $49.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Revolution Medicines in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Revolution Medicines from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Revolution Medicines has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $39.60.

Shares of Revolution Medicines stock opened at $25.56 on Thursday. Revolution Medicines has a twelve month low of $21.78 and a twelve month high of $56.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of -13.24 and a beta of 2.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $30.84.

Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.04). Revolution Medicines had a negative net margin of 302.67% and a negative return on equity of 24.40%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Revolution Medicines will post -2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Revolution Medicines news, major shareholder Rock Ventures Ii L.P. Third sold 378,117 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.20, for a total transaction of $11,419,133.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 513,360 shares of company stock worth $15,602,975.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Revolution Medicines by 138.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 22,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $727,000 after acquiring an additional 13,300 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Revolution Medicines by 19.9% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 565,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,962,000 after acquiring an additional 94,062 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Revolution Medicines by 21.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 944,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,964,000 after acquiring an additional 165,458 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Revolution Medicines by 8.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,268,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,224,000 after acquiring an additional 418,302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Revolution Medicines by 62.5% in the second quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 52,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,666,000 after acquiring an additional 20,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.22% of the company’s stock.

About Revolution Medicines

Revolution Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on developing therapies to inhibit frontier targets in RAS-addicted cancers. The company is developing RMC-4630, an inhibitor of SHP2, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, such as gynecologic and colorectal cancer tumors.

