Rheinmetall AG (OTCMKTS:RNMBY) Short Interest Up 1,100.0% in July

Rheinmetall AG (OTCMKTS:RNMBY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a growth of 1,100.0% from the July 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Shares of Rheinmetall stock remained flat at $$19.40 on Friday. Rheinmetall has a 1 year low of $14.29 and a 1 year high of $22.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.70.

Get Rheinmetall alerts:

Rheinmetall (OTCMKTS:RNMBY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter.

Rheinmetall AG manufactures and supplies automotive components and defense equipment in Germany and internationally. The company's automotive products include mechatronics, such as emissions reduction, actuators, and solenoid valves, as well as water, oil, and vacuum pumps; hard parts, including pistons, engine blocks, structural components and cylinder heads, plain bearings, and bushes; and replacement parts.

Featured Article: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Rheinmetall Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rheinmetall and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.