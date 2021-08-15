Round Table Services LLC Decreases Stock Position in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR)

Round Table Services LLC cut its position in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Round Table Services LLC’s holdings in Caesars Entertainment were worth $519,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 1.8% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $839,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. AdvisorShares Investments LLC raised its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 0.7% in the first quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 25,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,255,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 34.9% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 0.4% in the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 52,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,447,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 110.9% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Caesars Entertainment alerts:

In other news, CAO Stephanie Lepori sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.49, for a total transaction of $268,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,713,262.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Edmund L. Quatmann, Jr. sold 22,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.33, for a total transaction of $2,219,299.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 32,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,297,144.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,620 shares of company stock valued at $3,543,025 in the last quarter. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of CZR stock traded down $2.74 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $91.02. The stock had a trading volume of 2,335,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,661,159. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.08. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.29 and a twelve month high of $113.46. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.59. The company has a market cap of $19.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.39 and a beta of 3.20.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.74. Caesars Entertainment had a negative net margin of 25.91% and a negative return on equity of 38.37%. Analysts predict that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post -1.69 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CZR. Truist upped their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $100.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Bank of America raised shares of Caesars Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $126.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.93.

About Caesars Entertainment

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. The company operates casinos, including poker, keno, and race and online sportsbooks; dining venues, bars, nightclubs, and lounges; hotels; and entertainment venues. It also offers staffing and management services; accessories, souvenirs, and decorative items through retail stores; and online sports betting and iGaming services.

Featured Story: Fibonacci Channel

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CZR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR).

Receive News & Ratings for Caesars Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caesars Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.