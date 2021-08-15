Round Table Services LLC Has $8.90 Million Position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Round Table Services LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 1.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 36,749 shares of the company’s stock after selling 687 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 ETF accounts for about 2.0% of Round Table Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Round Table Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $8,896,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. We Are One Seven LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 5,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,272,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $6,397,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 4,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 1,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 ETF alerts:

Shares of IWB stock traded up $0.33 on Friday, reaching $251.04. 287,558 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 654,389. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $243.88. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a one year low of $178.29 and a one year high of $251.11.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Recommended Story: P/E Growth (PEG)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.