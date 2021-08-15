Round Table Services LLC Makes New Investment in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Round Table Services LLC bought a new position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $328,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Diageo by 3.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,009,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,005,000 after buying an additional 73,767 shares during the period. London Co. of Virginia lifted its position in shares of Diageo by 0.8% in the first quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 1,604,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,500,000 after purchasing an additional 12,962 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Diageo by 8.6% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,344,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,851,000 after purchasing an additional 106,960 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Diageo by 0.5% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 942,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,756,000 after purchasing an additional 4,739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AKO Capital LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Diageo in the first quarter worth approximately $122,963,000. Institutional investors own 9.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on DEO shares. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Diageo from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Argus raised shares of Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.12.

Shares of NYSE:DEO traded up $2.46 during trading on Friday, reaching $201.52. The stock had a trading volume of 260,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 355,454. Diageo plc has a 52 week low of $127.12 and a 52 week high of $202.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $194.28.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be given a $2.4803 dividend. This is a positive change from Diageo’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%. Diageo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.64%.

Diageo Plc engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, JeB, Buchanan’s, Windsor and Bushmills whiskies, Smirnoff, Ciroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray, and Guinness. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe and Turkey; Africa; Latin America and Caribbean; Asia Pacific; ISC; and Corporate and Other.

