Round Table Services LLC Takes $3.55 Million Position in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

Round Table Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 52,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,552,000. Snap accounts for 0.8% of Round Table Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Snap by 17.8% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in Snap by 27.5% in the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 21,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,470,000 after acquiring an additional 4,657 shares during the period. Bank of Hawaii grew its position in Snap by 134.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 16,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after acquiring an additional 9,647 shares during the period. Compass Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Snap in the second quarter valued at $250,000. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC grew its position in Snap by 6.5% in the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 41,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,793,000 after acquiring an additional 2,490 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.09% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Jerry James Hunter sold 47,523 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.98, for a total transaction of $2,517,768.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Robert C. Murphy sold 950,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.48, for a total value of $71,706,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,421,982 shares of company stock valued at $448,443,533.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Snap from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Snap from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Barclays increased their target price on Snap from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. increased their target price on Snap from $40.00 to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Snap from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.60.

Shares of NYSE SNAP traded down $0.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $74.62. 7,134,022 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,539,626. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -146.31 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 5.80 and a quick ratio of 5.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $67.77. Snap Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.68 and a twelve month high of $80.85.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.28. The company had revenue of $982.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $846.57 million. Snap had a negative return on equity of 32.45% and a negative net margin of 22.49%. Snap’s revenue was up 116.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.09) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Snap Inc. will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

Snap, Inc engages in the operation of its camera platform. Its products include Snapchat, using the camera and editing tools to take and share Snaps, Friends Page, which lets users create and use Stories, Groups, Video and Chat, Discover for searching and surfacing relevant Stories, Snap Map, which shows friends, Stories and Snaps near the user, Memories, for saving personal collections, and Spectacles, wearable sunglasses capable of taking Snaps and interacting directly with the Snapchat application.

