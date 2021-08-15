Round Table Services LLC Takes Position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Round Table Services LLC acquired a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MKC. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 159.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.59% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MKC traded up $1.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $86.68. The stock had a trading volume of 876,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,023,904. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 52-week low of $82.03 and a 52-week high of $105.54. The firm has a market cap of $23.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $86.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 30th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.07. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 19.50% and a net margin of 12.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 12th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 9th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s payout ratio is 48.06%.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 price target on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research note on Friday, July 2nd.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers rice, spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

