Royal Bank of Canada Acquires 420 Shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust (NYSEARCA:FXA)

Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Invesco CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust (NYSEARCA:FXA) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,848 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.60% of Invesco CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust worth $820,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust during the first quarter valued at $3,283,000. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust in the first quarter worth about $1,327,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in Invesco CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust by 3,521.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 28,643 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,165,000 after purchasing an additional 27,852 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $446,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $1,424,000.

NYSEARCA:FXA opened at $73.34 on Friday. Invesco CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust has a fifty-two week low of $69.83 and a fifty-two week high of $79.55. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.37.

Guggenheim CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust, formerly The CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust, is a grantor trust. The Trust issues shares (the Shares) in blocks of 50,000 (a Basket) in exchange for deposits of Australian Dollars and distributes Australian Dollars in connection with the redemption of Baskets.

