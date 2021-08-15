Royal Bank of Canada Analysts Give Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (EPA:ML) a €143.00 Price Target

Royal Bank of Canada set a €143.00 ($168.24) target price on Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (EPA:ML) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on ML. Barclays set a €150.00 ($176.47) price objective on Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €135.00 ($158.82) price objective on Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €160.00 ($188.24) price objective on Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €141.00 ($165.88) price target on Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, UBS Group set a €155.00 ($182.35) price target on Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €149.75 ($176.18).

ML stock opened at €144.05 ($169.47) on Wednesday. Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions has a twelve month low of €106.95 ($125.82) and a twelve month high of €130.85 ($153.94). The company’s 50-day moving average is €135.61.

Compagnie GÃ©nÃ©rale des Ãtablissements Michelin SociÃ©tÃ© en commandite par actions manufactures and sells tires worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive and Related Distribution, Road Transportation and Related Distribution, and Specialty Businesses and Related Distribution. The company offers tires for private use covering cars, motorcycles, bikes, scooters, and mopeds; and professional use, such as freight and passenger transport, tradesmen, professional and UV fleets, civil engineering, agriculture, aircrafts, surface mining, and metros and trams.

