Royal Bank of Canada Has $854,000 Stock Holdings in Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Inc. (NYSE:BWG)

Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Inc. (NYSE:BWG) by 22.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 70,770 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,922 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund were worth $854,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $784,000 after purchasing an additional 1,964 shares during the last quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 131,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after purchasing an additional 3,457 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 38,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 4,953 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 56,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 6 Meridian boosted its stake in Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund by 27.4% during the 1st quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 38,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 8,193 shares during the last quarter.

Get Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund alerts:

BWG stock opened at $12.71 on Friday. Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.47 and a 52-week high of $12.97. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.67.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 19th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.55%.

Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Profile

BrandywineGLOBAL – Global Income Opportunities Fund, Inc is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its objectives are to provide current income and it also seeks capital appreciation. The company was founded on October 27, 2010 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Story: What is a trade deficit?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BWG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Inc. (NYSE:BWG).

Receive News & Ratings for Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.