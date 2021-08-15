Royal Bank of Canada Has $878,000 Holdings in Landec Co. (NASDAQ:LNDC)

Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Landec Co. (NASDAQ:LNDC) by 58.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 82,903 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,429 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Landec were worth $878,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Landec by 43.4% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,220 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Landec in the first quarter valued at approximately $118,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Landec by 79.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,926 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 5,726 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Landec during the first quarter worth approximately $159,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Landec by 65.0% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 18,709 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 7,373 shares in the last quarter. 90.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Roth Capital increased their price target on Landec from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Barrington Research raised Landec from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Landec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Landec from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

NASDAQ LNDC opened at $10.72 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Landec Co. has a fifty-two week low of $9.14 and a fifty-two week high of $12.88. The company has a market capitalization of $315.81 million, a PE ratio of -9.57 and a beta of 1.04.

Landec (NASDAQ:LNDC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.10. Landec had a negative return on equity of 1.53% and a negative net margin of 6.00%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Landec Co. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

About Landec

Landec Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells differentiated health and wellness products for food and biomaterials markets. It operates through Curation Foods and Lifecore segments. The Curation Foods segment engages in processing, marketing, and selling of vegetable-based salads, and fresh-cut and whole vegetable products primarily under the Eat Smart brand, O branded olive oils and wine vinegars, and Yucatan and Cabo Fresh guacamole and avocado food products, as well as various private labels.

