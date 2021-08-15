Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Sibanye Stillwater (NYSE:SBSW) Price Target to $28.00

Sibanye Stillwater (NYSE:SBSW) had its price target reduced by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price suggests a potential upside of 68.78% from the stock’s current price.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sibanye Stillwater from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Sibanye Stillwater presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.33.
Shares of NYSE SBSW opened at $16.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 1.56. Sibanye Stillwater has a 52 week low of $10.26 and a 52 week high of $20.68. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.17 billion, a PE ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 1.84.
About Sibanye Stillwater
Sibanye Stillwater Ltd. engages in the provision of precious metals mining services. Its portfolio includes the platinum group metal (PGM) operations in the United States, South Africa, and Zimbabwe; gold operations and projects in South Africa; and copper, gold and PGM exploration properties in North and South America.
Read More: What causes a yield curve to invert?
Receive News & Ratings for Sibanye Stillwater Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sibanye Stillwater and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.