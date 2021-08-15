Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Sibanye Stillwater (NYSE:SBSW) Price Target to $28.00

Sibanye Stillwater (NYSE:SBSW) had its price target reduced by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price suggests a potential upside of 68.78% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sibanye Stillwater from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Sibanye Stillwater presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.33.

Shares of NYSE SBSW opened at $16.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 1.56. Sibanye Stillwater has a 52 week low of $10.26 and a 52 week high of $20.68. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.17 billion, a PE ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 1.84.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Potrero Capital Research LLC raised its position in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 1,431.4% in the first quarter. Potrero Capital Research LLC now owns 279,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,991,000 after buying an additional 261,190 shares during the last quarter. Quantitative Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sibanye Stillwater in the first quarter valued at approximately $923,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sibanye Stillwater in the first quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Sibanye Stillwater by 109.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors now owns 30,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 15,733 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in Sibanye Stillwater by 6,130.3% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 23,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 23,234 shares during the period. 6.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sibanye Stillwater

Sibanye Stillwater Ltd. engages in the provision of precious metals mining services. Its portfolio includes the platinum group metal (PGM) operations in the United States, South Africa, and Zimbabwe; gold operations and projects in South Africa; and copper, gold and PGM exploration properties in North and South America.

