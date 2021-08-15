Royal Bank of Canada Makes New Investment in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMO)

Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMO) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 16,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $866,000. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 1.05% of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 6.4% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Financial Life Advisors boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 11.0% during the first quarter. Financial Life Advisors now owns 7,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after buying an additional 789 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF during the first quarter valued at about $58,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF during the first quarter valued at $93,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 29.0% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 15,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $801,000 after purchasing an additional 3,397 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPMO opened at $61.71 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $59.33. Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF has a 52 week low of $46.88 and a 52 week high of $61.77.

