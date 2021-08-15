Royal Bank of Canada Raises Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR) Price Target to C$6.00

Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR) had its target price raised by Royal Bank of Canada to C$6.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on BIR. National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$4.25 to C$6.50 in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Raymond James increased their price target on Birchcliff Energy from C$5.00 to C$6.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Birchcliff Energy from C$5.00 to C$8.00 in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Tudor Pickering & Holt reiterated a buy rating on shares of Birchcliff Energy in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Birchcliff Energy to C$6.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$5.80.

Get Birchcliff Energy alerts:

Shares of BIR opened at C$4.77 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.27 billion and a P/E ratio of 238.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$4.64. Birchcliff Energy has a 52-week low of C$1.41 and a 52-week high of C$5.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.90, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.31.

Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The oil and natural gas company reported C$0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.15. The firm had revenue of C$185.61 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Birchcliff Energy will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.005 per share. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. Birchcliff Energy’s payout ratio is 100.00%.

Birchcliff Energy Company Profile

Birchcliff Energy Ltd., an intermediate oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, light oil, condensate, and natural gas liquids in Western Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney/Doig resource play, as well as other assets located in the Peace River Arch area of Alberta.

Featured Story: Understanding Relative Strength Index



Receive News & Ratings for Birchcliff Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Birchcliff Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.