Royal Bank of Canada Reaffirms Outperform Rating for Wheaton Precious Metals (TSE:WPM)

Wheaton Precious Metals (TSE:WPM)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a C$50.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 10.12% from the company’s previous close.

WPM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Eight Capital cut their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$90.00 to C$85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals to C$60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$72.50 to C$75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals to C$72.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$70.00 to C$72.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Wheaton Precious Metals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$69.39.

Wheaton Precious Metals stock opened at C$55.63 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$25.04 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.08. Wheaton Precious Metals has a fifty-two week low of C$44.09 and a fifty-two week high of C$73.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$55.78.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. It has agreements for 24 operating mining assets and 7 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp.

