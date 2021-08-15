Royal Bank of Canada Trims Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) Target Price to $48.00

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) had its target price reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from $51.00 to $48.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.
NYSE PRGO opened at $40.95 on Thursday. Perrigo has a twelve month low of $38.20 and a twelve month high of $54.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 3.10. The stock has a market cap of $5.47 billion, a PE ratio of -24.09 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $46.73.
Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.11). Perrigo had a positive return on equity of 8.06% and a negative net margin of 4.88%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Perrigo will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 120,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,860,000 after acquiring an additional 24,500 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Perrigo during the 1st quarter valued at $19,898,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 104.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 457,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,523,000 after acquiring an additional 233,577 shares in the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia grew its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 3,154,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,650,000 after acquiring an additional 10,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Perrigo during the 1st quarter valued at $2,452,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.34% of the company’s stock.
Perrigo Company Profile
Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions that enhance individual well-being by empowering consumers to prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. The company operates through Consumer Self-Care Americas, Consumer Self-Care International, and Prescription Pharmaceuticals segments.
