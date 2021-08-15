Royal Bank of Canada Trims Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) Target Price to $48.00

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) had its target price reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from $51.00 to $48.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

NYSE PRGO opened at $40.95 on Thursday. Perrigo has a twelve month low of $38.20 and a twelve month high of $54.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 3.10. The stock has a market cap of $5.47 billion, a PE ratio of -24.09 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $46.73.

Get Perrigo alerts:

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.11). Perrigo had a positive return on equity of 8.06% and a negative net margin of 4.88%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Perrigo will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. Perrigo’s payout ratio is 23.88%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 120,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,860,000 after acquiring an additional 24,500 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Perrigo during the 1st quarter valued at $19,898,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 104.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 457,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,523,000 after acquiring an additional 233,577 shares in the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia grew its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 3,154,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,650,000 after acquiring an additional 10,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Perrigo during the 1st quarter valued at $2,452,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.34% of the company’s stock.

Perrigo Company Profile

Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions that enhance individual well-being by empowering consumers to prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. The company operates through Consumer Self-Care Americas, Consumer Self-Care International, and Prescription Pharmaceuticals segments.

Featured Article: Is the QQQ ETF safe?

Receive News & Ratings for Perrigo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perrigo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.