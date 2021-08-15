Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) PT Raised to C$142.00 at Barclays

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) (NYSE:RY) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at Barclays from C$137.00 to C$142.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 8.35% from the company’s previous close.
RY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$137.00 to C$140.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$129.50 to C$134.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$125.00 to C$132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$131.00 to C$139.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada to C$135.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Royal Bank of Canada has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$135.44.
RY stock opened at C$131.06 on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada has a 52-week low of C$90.75 and a 52-week high of C$131.59. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$126.85. The firm has a market capitalization of C$186.77 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.32.
In other Royal Bank of Canada news, Senior Officer Rod Bolger sold 551 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$126.38, for a total value of C$69,637.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$363,732. Also, Director David Ian Mckay sold 5,322 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$123.42, for a total transaction of C$656,831.66. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$724,835.09. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,627 shares of company stock valued at $2,207,074.
Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile
Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.
