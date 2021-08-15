Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) PT Raised to C$142.00 at Barclays

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) (NYSE:RY) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at Barclays from C$137.00 to C$142.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 8.35% from the company’s previous close.

RY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$137.00 to C$140.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$129.50 to C$134.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$125.00 to C$132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$131.00 to C$139.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada to C$135.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Royal Bank of Canada has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$135.44.

RY stock opened at C$131.06 on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada has a 52-week low of C$90.75 and a 52-week high of C$131.59. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$126.85. The firm has a market capitalization of C$186.77 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.32.

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) (NYSE:RY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 27th. The financial services provider reported C$2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$2.40 by C$0.39. The firm had revenue of C$11.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$11.12 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Royal Bank of Canada will post 10.7425934 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Royal Bank of Canada news, Senior Officer Rod Bolger sold 551 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$126.38, for a total value of C$69,637.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$363,732. Also, Director David Ian Mckay sold 5,322 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$123.42, for a total transaction of C$656,831.66. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$724,835.09. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,627 shares of company stock valued at $2,207,074.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

