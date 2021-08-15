Saputo Inc. (OTCMKTS:SAPIF) Receives $44.20 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Saputo Inc. (OTCMKTS:SAPIF) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $44.20.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SAPIF shares. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Saputo from C$40.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Desjardins decreased their price objective on shares of Saputo from C$45.00 to C$44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 7th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Saputo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Saputo from C$44.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on shares of Saputo from C$43.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th.

Get Saputo alerts:

OTCMKTS SAPIF traded down $0.19 on Tuesday, reaching $28.92. 784 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,745. The business has a 50 day moving average of $29.41. Saputo has a fifty-two week low of $23.80 and a fifty-two week high of $35.00.

Saputo, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of a wide array of dairy products. Its products include cheese, fluid milk, extended shelf-life milk, and cream products, cultured products, and dairy ingredients. It operates through geographical sectors: Canada, USA, and International.

Featured Story: Asset Allocation

Receive News & Ratings for Saputo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saputo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.