Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.20 EPS

Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.20), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Schrödinger had a negative return on equity of 1.95% and a negative net margin of 9.35%. Schrödinger updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

SDGR opened at $59.66 on Friday. Schrödinger has a fifty-two week low of $46.27 and a fifty-two week high of $117.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -331.43 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $71.67.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Schrödinger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of Schrödinger in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Schrödinger from $89.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Schrödinger presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.50.

In related news, major shareholder David E. Shaw sold 63,061 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.07, for a total value of $4,292,562.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, major shareholder David E. Shaw sold 220,394 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.99, for a total value of $17,188,528.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 856,030 shares of company stock valued at $63,184,972 in the last three months.

About Schrödinger

SchrÃ¶dinger, Inc provides physics-based software platform that enables discovery of novel molecules for drug development and materials applications. The company operates through two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. The Software segment is focused on selling its software for drug discovery in the life sciences industry, as well as to customers in materials science industries.

