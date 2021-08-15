Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) is Black Diamond Financial LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Black Diamond Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 78,655 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the period. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF comprises approximately 3.2% of Black Diamond Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Black Diamond Financial LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $8,194,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 27,500.0% during the 1st quarter. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC now owns 276 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. HM Payson & Co. increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 72.9% during the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHA opened at $101.71 on Friday. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $64.94 and a 1 year high of $106.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $102.41.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

