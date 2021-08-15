Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) Receives $23.43 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $23.50.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on STNG. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Scorpio Tankers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Scorpio Tankers in a research report on Sunday, August 8th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Scorpio Tankers from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Scorpio Tankers in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Scorpio Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 302.8% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,037 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 2,283 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Scorpio Tankers in the 2nd quarter valued at about $88,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 177.6% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 6,800 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 4,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Scorpio Tankers in the 1st quarter valued at about $133,000. 40.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:STNG traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $15.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 898,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,101,016. Scorpio Tankers has a 52 week low of $8.28 and a 52 week high of $24.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.71. The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.22.

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The shipping company reported ($0.94) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.93) by ($0.01). Scorpio Tankers had a negative net margin of 35.92% and a negative return on equity of 9.07%. On average, research analysts predict that Scorpio Tankers will post -3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 8th. Scorpio Tankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.80%.

Scorpio Tankers Company Profile

Scorpio Tankers, Inc engages in the provision of marine transportation of petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Handymax, MR, LR1/Panamax, and LR2/Aframax. The company was founded by Emanuele A. Lauro on July 1, 2009 and is headquartered in Monaco.

