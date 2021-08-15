Scout24 (ETR:G24) Given a €66.90 Price Target at Barclays

Scout24 (ETR:G24) has been given a €66.90 ($78.71) price target by equities research analysts at Barclays in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential downside of 4.62% from the stock’s previous close.

G24 has been the subject of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €76.50 ($90.00) target price on shares of Scout24 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group set a €67.00 ($78.82) price objective on shares of Scout24 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. UBS Group set a €78.00 ($91.76) price target on Scout24 in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €73.00 ($85.88) price target on Scout24 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Warburg Research set a €65.00 ($76.47) price objective on Scout24 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €72.93 ($85.80).

ETR G24 opened at €70.14 ($82.52) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.26, a quick ratio of 12.98 and a current ratio of 13.05. Scout24 has a fifty-two week low of €60.30 ($70.94) and a fifty-two week high of €79.80 ($93.88). The business has a 50 day moving average of €70.12. The stock has a market cap of $6.46 billion and a PE ratio of 2.98.

Scout24 AG operates ImmoScout24, a digital platform for the residential and commercial real estate sectors in Germany and internationally. It operates its portal for commercial and private customers for the sale and rental of real estate properties; and for support services, such as customer acquisition and customer relationship management, and care for business real estate professionals.

