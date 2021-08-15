Scully Royalty Ltd. (NYSE:SRL) Shares Bought by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Scully Royalty Ltd. (NYSE:SRL) by 36.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 95,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 25,150 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.76% of Scully Royalty worth $828,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on shares of Scully Royalty in a research note on Thursday, April 29th.

SRL stock opened at $12.18 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.92, a current ratio of 8.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Scully Royalty Ltd. has a one year low of $3.53 and a one year high of $16.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.47.

Scully Royalty Ltd. operates as an iron ore mining company in the Americas, Africa, Canada, Asia, and Europe. The company holds royalty interest in the Scully iron ore mine located in the Province of Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada. It also engages in manufacturing, and medical supplies and services industries.

