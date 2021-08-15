SCWorx Corp. (NASDAQ:WORX) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

SCWorx Corp. (NASDAQ:WORX) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 435,000 shares, a decrease of 89.9% from the July 15th total of 4,320,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,500,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 5.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

WORX stock opened at $2.73 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.13. SCWorx has a 12 month low of $1.00 and a 12 month high of $5.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

SCWorx (NASDAQ:WORX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.15 million for the quarter. SCWorx had a negative net margin of 159.23% and a negative return on equity of 147.85%.

In other news, major shareholder Marc Sanford Schessel sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.25, for a total value of $112,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders sold 255,000 shares of company stock worth $695,500 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 22.40% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in SCWorx stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of SCWorx Corp. (NASDAQ:WORX) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 50,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.50% of SCWorx as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.25% of the company’s stock.

About SCWorx

SCWorx Corp. develops software for healthcare providers. It provides data normalization, application interoperability and big data analytics. The company was founded by Marc S. Schessel in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

