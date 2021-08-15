Searle & CO. Has $733,000 Stock Holdings in Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX)

Searle & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX) by 26.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 47,250 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Searle & CO.’s holdings in Heron Therapeutics were worth $733,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Estate Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its holdings in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 3,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $61,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 34.6% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,375 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.31% of the company’s stock.

HRTX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Heron Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 13th.

Heron Therapeutics stock traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.05. The company had a trading volume of 1,364,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,315,758. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.38 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 4.47, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Heron Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $10.92 and a one year high of $22.40. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.79.

Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.06). Heron Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 281.99% and a negative return on equity of 107.65%. Equities analysts expect that Heron Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Heron Therapeutics Profile

Heron Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of pharmaceutical products for patients suffering from cancer. Its products portfolio include SUSTOL, Cinvanti, HTX-011 and HTX-034. The company was founded in February 1983 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

