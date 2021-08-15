Seer (NASDAQ:SEER) Price Target Lowered to $50.00 at Morgan Stanley

Seer (NASDAQ:SEER) had its price target cut by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 53.99% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Seer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.67.

Get Seer alerts:

Shares of SEER opened at $32.47 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.99. The firm has a market cap of $1.99 billion and a PE ratio of -13.09. Seer has a 12-month low of $26.48 and a 12-month high of $86.55.

Seer (NASDAQ:SEER) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.01. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Seer will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO David R. Horn sold 10,000 shares of Seer stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.10, for a total value of $301,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 240,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,253,076.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Growth Fund Limited Part Amoon sold 835,278 shares of Seer stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $25,058,340.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Seer during the first quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Seer during the first quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Seer by 284.5% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 2,034 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Seer during the first quarter valued at approximately $175,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Seer by 249.0% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 3,732 shares in the last quarter. 69.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Seer

Seer, Inc, a life sciences company, engages in developing and commercializing products for researchers to unlock biological information. The company develops Proteograph Product Suite, an integrated solution that comprises consumables, an automation instrumentation, and software that provides workflow to make proteomic profiling, and the analysis of the samples needed to characterize the nature of the proteome.

Read More: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Receive News & Ratings for Seer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.