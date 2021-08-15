Seer (NASDAQ:SEER) Stock Price Up 9.8% on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Seer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEER)’s stock price rose 9.8% on Friday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $33.33 and last traded at $32.78. Approximately 8,465 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 478,411 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.85.

The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.01.

Get Seer alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on SEER shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Seer from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Seer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Seer has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.67.

In other news, CFO David R. Horn sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.10, for a total transaction of $301,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 240,966 shares in the company, valued at $7,253,076.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Growth Fund Limited Part Amoon sold 835,278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $25,058,340.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Seer by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 10,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 467 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Seer by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 559 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Seer by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 51,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,692,000 after buying an additional 652 shares during the period. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Seer during the 1st quarter worth $80,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Seer during the 1st quarter worth $93,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.36% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.99. The firm has a market cap of $1.99 billion and a P/E ratio of -13.09.

Seer Company Profile (NASDAQ:SEER)

Seer, Inc, a life sciences company, engages in developing and commercializing products for researchers to unlock biological information. The company develops Proteograph Product Suite, an integrated solution that comprises consumables, an automation instrumentation, and software that provides workflow to make proteomic profiling, and the analysis of the samples needed to characterize the nature of the proteome.

Featured Article: Why Net Income is Important to Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Seer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.