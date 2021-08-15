Select Interior Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIC) Short Interest Up 80.8% in July

Select Interior Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIC) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 31,100 shares, a growth of 80.8% from the July 15th total of 17,200 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 268,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:SIC opened at $14.23 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $368.86 million, a P/E ratio of -45.90 and a beta of 2.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.62. Select Interior Concepts has a 1 year low of $5.28 and a 1 year high of $14.31.

Select Interior Concepts (NASDAQ:SIC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $2.00. Select Interior Concepts had a negative return on equity of 4.95% and a negative net margin of 1.37%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Select Interior Concepts will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SIC. Barings LLC bought a new position in shares of Select Interior Concepts during the 2nd quarter worth $6,180,000. Royce & Associates LP bought a new position in shares of Select Interior Concepts during the 1st quarter worth $1,168,000. EAM Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Select Interior Concepts during the 2nd quarter worth $1,196,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Select Interior Concepts during the 1st quarter worth $684,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Select Interior Concepts by 46.0% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 281,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,028,000 after acquiring an additional 88,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SIC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Select Interior Concepts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Truist downgraded Select Interior Concepts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $14.50 in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. TheStreet upgraded Select Interior Concepts from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Truist Securities downgraded Select Interior Concepts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $14.50 in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Select Interior Concepts has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.75.

About Select Interior Concepts

Select Interior Concepts, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, installs and distributes interior building products for residential interior design services markets in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Residential Design Services and Architectural Surfaces Group. The Residential Design Services segment provides an integrated, outsourced solution for the design, consultation, sourcing, distribution, and installation needs of homebuyer customers.

