Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.910-$3.080 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.540. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.85 billion-$6.05 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.91 billion.

A number of research firms have commented on SEM. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Select Medical from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Select Medical from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Select Medical from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Benchmark upped their price objective on Select Medical from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $42.20.

Get Select Medical alerts:

Shares of NYSE:SEM traded down $0.27 during trading on Friday, hitting $35.33. 475,184 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 702,258. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.05. The company has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a PE ratio of 15.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.38. Select Medical has a one year low of $18.24 and a one year high of $43.60.

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The health services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.62. Select Medical had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 5.59%. Equities research analysts predict that Select Medical will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Select Medical’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.46%.

In related news, Director Marilyn B. Tavenner sold 10,000 shares of Select Medical stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.23, for a total transaction of $362,300.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,000 shares in the company, valued at $869,520. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Martin F. Jackson sold 100,000 shares of Select Medical stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.15, for a total transaction of $4,015,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,285,428 shares in the company, valued at $51,609,934.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 319,550 shares of company stock valued at $12,249,037 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 18.80% of the company’s stock.

About Select Medical

Select Medical Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiary, Select Medical Corporation, operates critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational health centers in the United States. The company's Critical Illness Recovery Hospital segment consists of hospitals that provide services for heart failure, infectious disease, respiratory failure and pulmonary disease, surgery requiring prolonged recovery, renal disease, neurological events, and trauma.

Read More: Is the QQQ ETF safe?

Receive News & Ratings for Select Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Select Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.