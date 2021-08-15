Semler Scientific, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMLR) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Semler Scientific, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMLR) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a drop of 52.2% from the July 15th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

SMLR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Semler Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $129.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $151.00 price target on shares of Semler Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $147.00 price target on shares of Semler Scientific in a research report on Friday, July 30th.

Shares of SMLR stock opened at $106.00 on Friday. Semler Scientific has a 1 year low of $48.50 and a 1 year high of $129.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $114.84. The company has a market capitalization of $715.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.90.

Semler Scientific (OTCMKTS:SMLR) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.22. Semler Scientific had a net margin of 43.39% and a return on equity of 75.16%. The business had revenue of $14.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.53 million. As a group, analysts expect that Semler Scientific will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder H.C. Chang & Diana Sho William sold 1,063 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.04, for a total transaction of $116,972.52. 13.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Semler Scientific Company Profile

Semler Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of technology and software solutions to improve the clinical effectiveness of healthcare providers. Its multi-test service platform, WellChec, comprehensively evaluate its customers patients for chronic disease, including heart attacks and strokes, using its QuantaFlo product as well as other tests.

