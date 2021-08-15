Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC. Has $3.63 Million Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC. cut its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 98,752 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,968 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF accounts for approximately 1.2% of Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $3,633,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPDW. Wrapmanager Inc. grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 7.2% during the first quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 169,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,977,000 after buying an additional 11,293 shares in the last quarter. SPC Financial Inc. grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 7.5% during the first quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 108,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,821,000 after buying an additional 7,509 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 104.3% during the first quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 844,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,862,000 after buying an additional 431,165 shares in the last quarter. Reston Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. Reston Wealth Management LLC now owns 908,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,142,000 after buying an additional 2,776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signet Financial Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 4.9% in the first quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 168,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,968,000 after acquiring an additional 7,919 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF alerts:

Shares of SPDW stock traded up $0.17 on Friday, reaching $37.64. The company had a trading volume of 1,107,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,874,705. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a one year low of $28.10 and a one year high of $38.38. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.18.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

Featured Article: Fundamental Analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPDW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.