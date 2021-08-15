Shanghai Industrial Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SGHIY) Short Interest Update

Shanghai Industrial Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SGHIY) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decline of 54.5% from the July 15th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.
Shares of SGHIY stock opened at $14.90 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.68. Shanghai Industrial has a 12 month low of $14.49 and a 12 month high of $16.76.
About Shanghai Industrial
