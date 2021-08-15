Shanghai Industrial Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SGHIY) Short Interest Update

Shanghai Industrial Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SGHIY) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decline of 54.5% from the July 15th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Shares of SGHIY stock opened at $14.90 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.68. Shanghai Industrial has a 12 month low of $14.49 and a 12 month high of $16.76.

Shanghai Industrial Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the infrastructure facilities, real estate, and consumer products businesses in Hong Kong, the People's Republic of China, rest of Asia, and internationally. Its Infrastructure Facilities segment invests in and operates toll road projects and water-related business.

