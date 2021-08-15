SharpSpring (NASDAQ:SHSP) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

SharpSpring (NASDAQ:SHSP) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The technology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. SharpSpring had a negative return on equity of 22.55% and a negative net margin of 24.56%.
SharpSpring stock opened at $17.02 on Friday. SharpSpring has a 12 month low of $9.25 and a 12 month high of $26.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.21. The firm has a market cap of $219.34 million, a PE ratio of -27.90 and a beta of 1.86.
Several research firms have commented on SHSP. Needham & Company LLC cut SharpSpring from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Lake Street Capital cut SharpSpring from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut SharpSpring from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $16.00 to $17.10 in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, SharpSpring has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.22.
About SharpSpring
SharpSpring, Inc operates as a cloud-based marketing technology company worldwide. The company offers SharpSpring, a marketing automation Software as a Service platform that uses features, such as web tracking, lead scoring, and automated workflow, as well as enables a business to store, manage, and optimize customer and prospect data in a cloud-based environment; and SharpSpring Mail+ product, a subset of the full suite solution, which focuses on traditional email marketing.
