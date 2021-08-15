SharpSpring (NASDAQ:SHSP) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

SharpSpring (NASDAQ:SHSP) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The technology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. SharpSpring had a negative return on equity of 22.55% and a negative net margin of 24.56%.

SharpSpring stock opened at $17.02 on Friday. SharpSpring has a 12 month low of $9.25 and a 12 month high of $26.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.21. The firm has a market cap of $219.34 million, a PE ratio of -27.90 and a beta of 1.86.

Several research firms have commented on SHSP. Needham & Company LLC cut SharpSpring from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Lake Street Capital cut SharpSpring from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut SharpSpring from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $16.00 to $17.10 in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, SharpSpring has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.22.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in SharpSpring stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in SharpSpring, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHSP) by 40.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,568 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 7,020 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.19% of SharpSpring worth $394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 56.23% of the company’s stock.

About SharpSpring

SharpSpring, Inc operates as a cloud-based marketing technology company worldwide. The company offers SharpSpring, a marketing automation Software as a Service platform that uses features, such as web tracking, lead scoring, and automated workflow, as well as enables a business to store, manage, and optimize customer and prospect data in a cloud-based environment; and SharpSpring Mail+ product, a subset of the full suite solution, which focuses on traditional email marketing.

