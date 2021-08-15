Shayne & CO. LLC Purchases New Holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Shayne & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 2,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. HM Payson & Co. increased its position in Paychex by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 4,403 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its position in Paychex by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 4,307 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance boosted its stake in shares of Paychex by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 3,164 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of Paychex by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 710 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC boosted its stake in shares of Paychex by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 1,931 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Paychex stock traded up $0.66 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $117.17. 822,892 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,395,938. Paychex, Inc. has a 52-week low of $73.13 and a 52-week high of $117.38. The company has a market capitalization of $42.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s fifty day moving average is $109.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 24th. The business services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.05. Paychex had a return on equity of 38.04% and a net margin of 27.05%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $980.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. Paychex’s payout ratio is 86.84%.

Paychex declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, July 8th that permits the company to repurchase $400.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to purchase up to 1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PAYX shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Paychex from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Paychex from $96.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Barclays boosted their price target on Paychex from $99.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Wolfe Research boosted their price target on Paychex from $94.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Paychex from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.35.

In other news, CEO Martin Mucci sold 137,713 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.55, for a total transaction of $15,499,598.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 410,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,187,593.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Robert L. Schrader sold 686 shares of the stock in a transaction on Sunday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.82, for a total value of $78,080.52. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 12,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,412,620.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 283,467 shares of company stock valued at $31,877,536. Insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resource, insurance and retirement for small and medium sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

