SherpaCapital LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

SherpaCapital LLC lowered its holdings in shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 510,314 shares of the company’s stock after selling 127,579 shares during the period. DraftKings makes up 48.8% of SherpaCapital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. SherpaCapital LLC’s holdings in DraftKings were worth $26,623,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of DraftKings by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,367,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,147,000 after buying an additional 1,142,768 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of DraftKings by 2,028.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,852,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,610,000 after buying an additional 4,624,640 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of DraftKings in the 1st quarter worth $268,345,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of DraftKings by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,949,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,216,000 after buying an additional 566,742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of DraftKings by 685.7% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,904,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,483,000 after buying an additional 3,407,857 shares in the last quarter. 49.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get DraftKings alerts:

In related news, Director Shalom Meckenzie sold 660,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $33,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,728,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,086,410,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jason Park sold 53,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.18, for a total value of $2,410,353.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 341,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,446,680.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,334,973 shares of company stock valued at $219,296,927 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 62.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:DKNG traded down $1.11 on Friday, reaching $53.50. The company had a trading volume of 12,124,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,968,944. DraftKings Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.42 and a twelve month high of $74.38. The company has a 50-day moving average of $50.12. The stock has a market cap of $21.58 billion, a PE ratio of -16.21 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a quick ratio of 5.03, a current ratio of 4.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

DKNG has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on DraftKings from $77.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Cowen upgraded DraftKings from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Cannonball Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of DraftKings in a report on Friday, May 7th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on DraftKings in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on DraftKings in a report on Monday, August 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $73.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.83.

DraftKings Company Profile

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

Featured Story: Earnings Reports

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DKNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG).

Receive News & Ratings for DraftKings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DraftKings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.