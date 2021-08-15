Shore Capital Reaffirms Hold Rating for Arix Bioscience (LON:ARIX)

Shore Capital reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Arix Bioscience (LON:ARIX) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Peel Hunt restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 256 ($3.34) price target on shares of Arix Bioscience in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Peel Hunt restated a buy rating and set a GBX 256 ($3.34) target price on shares of Arix Bioscience in a report on Tuesday, July 6th.

Get Arix Bioscience alerts:

ARIX stock opened at GBX 166 ($2.17) on Thursday. Arix Bioscience has a 1-year low of GBX 75 ($0.98) and a 1-year high of GBX 234 ($3.06). The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 177.04. The company has a market capitalization of £217.31 million and a P/E ratio of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 78.63 and a quick ratio of 78.01.

Arix Bioscience plc is a venture capital firm specializing in all stages of growth, seed stage, preclinical and clinical stage assets, startup, early stage, mid venture, late stage, growth capital investments as well as private and public equity. The firm seeks to invest in biotech companies, novel therapeutics, innovative technologies, medical innovation comprising healthcare and life sciences.

Featured Article: Should I follow buy, hold and sell recommendations?



Receive News & Ratings for Arix Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arix Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.