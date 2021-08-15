Short Interest in AB International Group Corp. (OTCMKTS:ABQQ) Declines By 92.1%

AB International Group Corp. (OTCMKTS:ABQQ) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,500 shares, a drop of 92.1% from the July 15th total of 82,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,630,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS ABQQ remained flat at $$0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 826,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,206,567. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.07. AB International Group has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.24.

About AB International Group

AB International Group Corp. focuses on the creation of a smartphone video mix application and social video sharing platform in China. It also provides Ai Bian Quan Qiu, a platform that offers matching service to merchants who are looking for actors to perform at its advertising events. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

