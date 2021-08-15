Short Interest in AB International Group Corp. (OTCMKTS:ABQQ) Declines By 92.1%

AB International Group Corp. (OTCMKTS:ABQQ) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,500 shares, a drop of 92.1% from the July 15th total of 82,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,630,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS ABQQ remained flat at $$0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 826,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,206,567. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.07. AB International Group has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.24.
About AB International Group
