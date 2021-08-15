Short Interest in ArborGen Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:RUBNF) Declines By 56.5%

ArborGen Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:RUBNF) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a decline of 56.5% from the July 15th total of 4,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.
OTCMKTS:RUBNF remained flat at $$0.25 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.19. ArborGen has a 1-year low of $0.07 and a 1-year high of $0.25.
About ArborGen
