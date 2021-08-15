Short Interest in Bezeq The Israel Telecommunication Corp. Ltd (OTCMKTS:BZQIF) Grows By 149.9%

Bezeq The Israel Telecommunication Corp. Ltd (OTCMKTS:BZQIF) saw a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 115,700 shares, a growth of 149.9% from the July 15th total of 46,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,157.0 days.

Shares of BZQIF stock opened at $1.05 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.03. Bezeq The Israel Telecommunication has a 12-month low of $0.86 and a 12-month high of $1.21.

Get Bezeq The Israel Telecommunication alerts:

About Bezeq The Israel Telecommunication

Bezeq The Israeli Telecommunication Corp. Ltd. engages in providing communication services. It operates through the following segments: Fixed-Line Domestic Communications, Cellular Communications, Internet, International Communications, and NEP, and Multi-Channel Television. The Fixed-Line Domestic Communications segment provides telephony services, internet infrastructure and access services, transmission and data communications services, and wholesale service for use of the Company’s physical infrastructures.

Further Reading: Swap

Receive News & Ratings for Bezeq The Israel Telecommunication Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bezeq The Israel Telecommunication and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.