Short Interest in Bezeq The Israel Telecommunication Corp. Ltd (OTCMKTS:BZQIF) Grows By 149.9%

Bezeq The Israel Telecommunication Corp. Ltd (OTCMKTS:BZQIF) saw a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 115,700 shares, a growth of 149.9% from the July 15th total of 46,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,157.0 days.
Shares of BZQIF stock opened at $1.05 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.03. Bezeq The Israel Telecommunication has a 12-month low of $0.86 and a 12-month high of $1.21.
About Bezeq The Israel Telecommunication
